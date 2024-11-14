Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.26 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.