Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

