Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 161,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.