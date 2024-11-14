Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASBFY opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

