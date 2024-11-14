ATB Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s previous close.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BITF traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.10. 3,625,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,319. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06.
Bitfarms Company Profile
