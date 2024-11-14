Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Aterian updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aterian Stock Performance

Aterian stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Aterian has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.54.

Insider Transactions at Aterian

In related news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,975.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 201,494 shares in the company, valued at $616,571.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,562 shares of company stock worth $149,135. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

