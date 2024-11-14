Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

