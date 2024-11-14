Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nova in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $189.47 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.