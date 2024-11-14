Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend DeclarationAUBURN, Alabama – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUBN) declared on November 12, 2024, a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is set to be p

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Auburn National Bancorporation’s 8K filing here.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
