Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

