Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
Auckland International Airport Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.
Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.
About Auckland International Airport
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auckland International Airport
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.