Aura Minerals Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 15th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORA stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.59. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.26 and a 52-week high of C$18.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total transaction of C$269,669.25. Insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

