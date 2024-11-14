Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of Austal stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

