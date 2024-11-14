Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 75.7% in October

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the October 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

