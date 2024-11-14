Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 329,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,249. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

