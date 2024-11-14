Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

AVEM stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

