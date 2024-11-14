Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 798,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 254,666 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $62.71.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

