Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.78 and last traded at $100.60, with a volume of 196376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 88,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

