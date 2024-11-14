Axim Planning & Wealth Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

