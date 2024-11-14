Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Purchases 20,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$9,700.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.60. 55,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.