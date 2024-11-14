B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Stellus Capital Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $372.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.