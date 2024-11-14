B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Stellus Capital Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $372.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.68.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
