B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for GAIN Earnings

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

