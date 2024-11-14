Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.21% of Expensify worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Expensify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,526.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at $94,526.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,309.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,532 shares of company stock worth $1,668,362. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

