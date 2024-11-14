Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $4,332,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 253.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

