Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $84,000 Stock Position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,656 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of NuCana worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NuCana from $150.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NuCana Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. NuCana plc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.55) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

