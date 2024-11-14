Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,252 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of EverQuote worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $431,011. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

