Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.14). 941,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 724,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($4.10).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.41. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6,600.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

