Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 625.0% in October

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Down 0.3 %

BKNIY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 20,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

