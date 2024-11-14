Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $515.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Saia Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $537.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.88 and its 200-day moving average is $433.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Saia by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.