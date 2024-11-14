Barclays Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $36.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

