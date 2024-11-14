Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
NYSE:BNED traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 457,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $270.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $263.43 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Further Reading
