Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

