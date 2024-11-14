BCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 364,040 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 245,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,385,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

