Bell Bank Sells 3,858 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bell Bank decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,448,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,087,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,245,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,748 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,431 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $271.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

