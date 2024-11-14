Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $48.47 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,469,540.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,469,540.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

