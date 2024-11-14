BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BILL traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 322463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

Insider Activity at BILL

Institutional Trading of BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 5,333 shares worth $328,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 1.59.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.