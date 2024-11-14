Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

BHVN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 168,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,909. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

