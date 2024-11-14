Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the October 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BIOR opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -12.45 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

