Black Swift Group LLC Buys 450 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

