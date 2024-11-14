Black Swift Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Up 1.1 %

Lantheus stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 62,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,524. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.