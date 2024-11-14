Black Swift Group LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 191.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 82.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 967.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,263,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

