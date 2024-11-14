Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $537.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.95 and a 200-day moving average of $455.65. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.39 and a 1-year high of $542.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.