BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
BHK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.10.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
