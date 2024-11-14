BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares $0.31 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 53,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,558. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

