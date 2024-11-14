BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

BKN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

