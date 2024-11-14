BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUC remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

