BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUC remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.