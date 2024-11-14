BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MHN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,846. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
