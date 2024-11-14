BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

MHN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,846. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

