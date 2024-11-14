BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.