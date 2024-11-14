BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

