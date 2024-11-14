BlackRock Sustainable American Income Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:BRSA traded up GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 200.99 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 241,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.04 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 1-year low of GBX 177.42 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.44.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

