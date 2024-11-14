BlackRock Sustainable American Income Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Up 0.5 %
LON:BRSA traded up GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 200.99 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 241,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.04 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 1-year low of GBX 177.42 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.44.
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Sustainable American Income
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.