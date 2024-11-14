bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bleuacacia Price Performance

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.02. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

